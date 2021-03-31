Waiguru says sacked nurses will not be reinstated

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who has said that nurses who were sacked after they went on strike can't be reinstated as their jobs have been taken by new employees.

By  George Munene

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has ruled out the possibility of reinstating the 188 nurses who were sacked over alleged misconduct.

