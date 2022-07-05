Ngirici is secretly in Azimio la Umoja, claims Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has claimed that her opponent, Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici, who is seeking to unseat her as an independent gubernatorial candidate, is secretly in the Azimio coalition.

The governor said that remarks made by Jubilee Party vice chairman David Murathe that the coalition has two candidates in Kirinyaga, namely Ms Ngirici and Senator Charles Kibiru, is a clear indication that the woman rep is in Raila’s political outfit.

Ms Waiguru further claimed that the two candidates are being sponsored by the state.

Speaking during a public rally in Karaini village in Kirinyaga Central on Monday, Ms Waiguru said that leaders hiding in independence candidature should not shy away from declaring the party they support.

She at the same time argued that governments are formed by political parties and that an independent governor would have a hard time pushing for national government projects in the county.

UDA stronghold

Ms Waiguru insisted that Kirinyaga is a UDA stronghold and appealed to the residents to elect the party’s candidates from MCA to president. She pointed out that anyone who has nothing to show for the time they have been in office should not be re-elected, saying that as a governor, her development record for the past five years speaks for itself.

While addressing residents of Gathigiri in Mwea, Ms Waiguru said that the UDA manifesto would address the challenges that rice farmers have been experiencing including rice importation and provision of subsidised fertiliser.

She also castigated opponents whom she accused of using propaganda and insults while others send goons to disrupt her campaign meetings, asking them to instead sell their agenda and show what they have done for the residents.

She urged all registered voters to rise up very early on the voting day to go and exercise their democratic right of electing their leaders.

Intensified grassroots campaigns

With just over 30 days to the elections, Governor Waiguru has intensified her grassroots campaigns in a bid to convince the electorate to give her another term which she said will enable her to complete the massive development projects she has been implementing.

Some of the projects she enumerated include the Wezesha Kirinyaga economic empowerment programme through which she has been funding farmers to undertake various agricultural projects to enable them increase their incomes.

In the health sector, the governor has undertaken massive infrastructural and service delivery reforms including the construction of Kerugoya Level Five Hospital complex, about 20 dispensaries projects and construction of additional wards in various hospitals across the county.

In urban development, the county’s main towns have undergone a major facelift through construction of cabro car parks and pavements covering more than 50,000 square meters.