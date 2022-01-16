Joy for Kirinyaga residents as 3 more bridges completed

Gachuria Muoyo bridge in Tebere Ward

Residents crossing the newly constructed Gachuria Muoyo bridge in Tebere Ward. Kirinyaga County has completed the building of three more bridges which will help ease movement.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Kirinyaga County has completed the building of three more bridges which will help ease access to markets, schools and health facilities for the residents.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.