Waiguru disburses Sh3m bursaries to needy Kirinyaga students

Anne Waiguru

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru (2nd left) displaying the Sh3 million dummy bursary cheque at her official residence in Kagio. The money will benefit needy students from the county.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Needy secondary school, college and university students from Kirinyaga County Wednesday received over Sh3 million in bursaries from the county government.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Lamu MCA convicted on drug traffickers attempted escape charges

  2. Police recover beams vandalised from Makupa bridge, arrest two

  3. Revealed: More men than women take Covid-19 jab in Nakuru

  4. We’ll settle pending bills by end of fiscal year, Marsabit assures suppliers

  5. Shops on Kisumu streets removed

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.