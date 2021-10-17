Kirinyaga County gives Sh125m bursaries to needy students

Kirinyaga County government on Thursday disbursed Sh125 million in bursaries to needy secondary school and college students. The money will benefit 42,527 students from the region.

Speaking in Ngurubani town during the disbursement of the bursaries, Governor Anne Waiguru said the beneficiaries are from all the county's 20 wards.

She was accompanied by Kirinyaga County Assembly Majority Leader Kamau Murango.

“We remain committed to supporting the education of the children in the county, the improvement of academic performance and ultimately, the lives of the youth in the county,” she said.

Ms Waiguru noted that the bursaries will go a long way in lessening the burden of school fees on parents, many of whom are facing various hardships related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Largest disbursement

The Kirinyaga governor said this year’s disbursement is the largest compared to the previous ones.

The beneficiaries are 32,397 secondary school students, 5,388 university students and 4,742 students from other tertiary institutions.

At the same time, Ms Waiguru urged Kirinyaga residents to maintain peace during the upcoming Mashujaa Day celebrations set to be held at Wang’uru Stadium in Mwea.

She also appealed to the residents to register as voters, decrying the low turn-out whereby only 2,300 people from the county have registered as voters in the ongoing registration being conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The governor reiterated that she will be defending her seat and asked the residents to re-elect her.

"My development work speaks for itself and I'm appealing to the residents to give me another five-year term so that I can continue developing the region for their benefit," she said.

Ms Waiguru promised to reveal her political vehicle after the Mashujaa Day celebrations.

"I'm listening to what the residents are saying and I will announce the political party whose ticket I will use to defend my seat soon after the celebrations," she said amid applause.