Kirinyaga County gives Sh125m bursaries to needy students

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru (left) when she disbursed Sh125 million in bursaries to needy secondary school and college students on October 14, 2021.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Kirinyaga County government on Thursday disbursed Sh125 million in bursaries to needy secondary school and college students. The money will benefit 42,527 students from the region.

