Kirinyaga DG rejects Karua call for one Azimio candidate to face Waiguru

Sibling rivalry in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition boiled over on Tuesday when Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri rejected its plans to field one governor candidate.

He said Jubilee contender Charles Kibiru and his Narc-Kenya rival Muriithi Kagai should be allowed to compete in the August 9 polls.

Addressing a political meeting at the Kutus Anglican Church hall, Mr Ndambiri said none of the candidates whose parties are affiliated to the Raila Odinga-led political formation should be forced to step down for another.

"Democracy provides that two rivals compete to determine the winner. Therefore, we from Jubilee will not step down for anyone. We are not for consensus building being advocated by [the coalition’s running mate Martha Karua," he said.

Mr Ndambiri is Mr Kibiru’s running mate in the bid to unseat Governor Anne Waiguru of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

He said the Narc-Kenya candidate should not expect to be given power on a silver platter.

"The Narc-Kenya candidate should solicit votes in the same way we are doing. He should not expect consensus building from our side. Political seats are not for inheritance. They are fought for and our Narc-Kenya competitor should be prepared for a tough political duel," Mr Ndambiri said.

No interference

He asked Ms Karua to allow the two Azimio political rivals to face off in the governor’s race without interference.

Ms Karua said recently that her coalition was determined to bag many seats in the August 9 polls through consensus.

"The move to field one candidate is to ensure we boost our chances of winning many positions under the Azimio political outfit," said Ms Karua when she campaigned in Kirinyaga.

Mr Ndambiri disagreed with Ms Karua, arguing that Jubilee was the most popular party in the region and its candidate should be in the race.

"We shall be on the ballot and there will be no retreat," he said.

Mr Ndambiri reminded Ms Karua that her party is privileged to have the Deputy President position and it should leave Jubilee alone to fight to clinch the county's top seat.

"In Kirinyaga, Narc-Kenya is basking in glory after Odinga picked Karua as his deputy. Jubilee is the bigger party in the region but we have nothing. Therefore, the gubernatorial seat should be ours," he said.

But Mr Ndambiri drummed up support for Mr Odinga, saying he had all the qualities of a President.

He called on residents to turn out in large numbers and cast votes for the ODM leader.

"In the presidential race, we have no dispute. Odinga is our sole candidate and we shall vote for him," Mr Ndambiri said.

He asked residents to ensure Mr Odinga gets all the votes.

"We should not divide votes. We are supposed to vote for Odinga as a bloc," he added.

Last week, Mr Kibiru indicated Azimio was ready to field one candidate for the Kirinyaga governor’s seat.

He said consensus among aspirants under the coalition was being built.

"For us to win this seat, we must come up with one strong candidate who will face our rivals from the Kenya Kwanza alliance," he said.

Speaking on the campaign trail at Kinyaga in Mwea constituency, Mr Kibiru said the most popular candidate in the coalition will be chosen to fight it out with Ms Waiguru and other rivals whose political parties are affiliated to Kenya Kwanza.