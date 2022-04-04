Missing boy, 11, found dead in borehole

An eleven-year-old boy who went missing last Saturday has been found dead in a borehole at Kiamaciri village in Kirinyaga county.

The Grade Four boy Ian Murimi disappeared on Saturday but his lifeless body was spotted floating in the borehole on Sunday evening.

According to the boy's grandfather, Peter Muthike family members embarked on a thorough search of the victim immediately they realised he was missing from home.

Family members looked for the boy everywhere and found his body inside the borehole at the neighbouring homestead.

It is suspected that the boy accidentally fell into the water hole as he was playing and died.

Shocked

The boy's mother, Janet Nyawira, had gone for a wedding but when she returned she was shocked to find that her child was not at home.

"When I failed to see my son, I alerted other members of the family and we started looking for him. Sadly we found him dead," said Ms Nyawira.

Residents said they are still reeling in shock following the incident.