Mau Mau commander Magoto was a pain in colonial regime’s neck

The curtain has fallen on Kirinyaga’s last Mau Mau general Fredrick Gachoki.

The war veteran, whose field codename was Magoto (dry banana leaves) passed on at 94, with a colonial bullet still lodged in his hip joint.

Gachoki was nicknamed Magoto to conceal his identity from the colonial government’s officers, who wanted to have him dead or alive for his uncanny ability to mobilise rebellion against British occupation of his people’s land.

Three days after his demise, he was laid to rest at his Ndunduini village home in Gichugu Constituency.

Mourners, who included war veterans from different parts of the country, turned up in large numbers to give the Mau Mau commander a spectacular send-off.

"Magoto made us proud with his patriotic sacrifice. We shall forever miss him," said Kirinyaga Council of Elders chairman Cyrus Githaka.

The man who spent most of his youthful years in detention for fighting for freedom died of complications from diabetes.

According to the family, Magoto was taken ill on May 15 and rushed to Kianyaga Sub-County Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

However, on May 18 he fell sick and lost the battle on his way to Kerugoya Referral Hospital.

The rebellion

Magoto was a key player in the Mau Mau rebellion, which aimed at securing the country’s freedom from colonial oppression.

The movement comprised mainly the Kikuyu, Embu and Meru, who were keen on reclaiming their fertile lands in Central Kenya from the white settlers.

Gachoki’s kin had been forced to live in congested reserves and were required to have a special permit to move around the country.

Many ended up offering cheap labour on farms occupied by Europeans in what had come to be known as the white highlands.

By 1948, growing unrest on the farms had alerted the colonial government to the activities of the Mau Mau movement, which was subsequently banned in 1950.

But just two years later, violence erupted as rebels began attacking farms and killing Africans they considered to be sympathisers of the colonial regime as well as the white settlers.

Magoto, who was then in charge of a Mau Mau squad, was in Mount Kenya. One day as he was laying traps on white soldiers, he was shot in the hip and arrested.

Magoto was whisked off to Hola and locked up in a detention camp where he nursed his wounds until he healed.

Relatives surround the coffin of Kirinyaga's last Mau Mau general, Fredrick Gachoki Magoto, during his funeral at Ndunduini village in Gichugu Constituency.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

Torture in prison

Later, he was transferred to Mwea GK prison, where he was accused of committing 30 murders.

The colonialists tortured him hoping to get a confession. However, the matter did not proceed to trial, as the colonialists could not get anyone to testify in the murder cases he faced.

He was freed in 1960 and went back home, where he continued living with the bullet in his body.

The bullet could not be removed as it was lodged in a very delicate location, as Magoto had explained before he died.

Even after independence, Magoto continued serving his community with diligence.

In 1966, he was employed as the assistant chief of Guama sub-location, a position he held until his retirement in 1994.

During his stint as assistant chief, he initiated the establishment of Thumaita and Kavote secondary schools.

"He was passionate about education. He helped establish learning institutions for the benefit of the children," Mr Erastus Njeru said.

He was also a committee member of Baragwi Coffee Farmers Cooperative Society, where he championed the farmers’ rights.

Mau Mau heroes described Magoto as a courageous person who led the fighters in several battles.

"He never feared death but fought gallantly for Africans’ land rights and freedom from forced labour," a Mau Mau fighter, Mr John Kiboko, 85, said.

Mr Kiboko said it was sad Magoto did not enjoy the fruits of the freedom for which he fought.

"He was not allocated any land when he came out of detention. Magoto died while living on his father's land. He deserved to be treated well for his dedication in the struggle for independence," Mr Kiboko offered.

Courageous till death

Born in 1927, he was first approached to take the Mau Mau oath in 1947 while working in Nairobi. He, however, refused to do so, claiming he was a Christian.

But in November 1952, he eventually took the oath at Weru wa Nguuru in Karumandi location, according to an eulogy that was read during the emotional funeral.

Magoto decided to take the oath when colonial chiefs started forcing young men to clear bushes in settlers’ farms. It angered him so much that he started mobilising people against what he interpreted as forced labour.

He was arrested in 1953 as oath takers were being rounded up and taken to Embu prison. He was, however, later released for lack of evidence. Fearing being re-arrested, he joined the warriors in the forest.

“I can be killed any time, so I want to join the freedom fighters in Mount Kenya Forest. I do not want to die at home," he reportedly told family members as he left for the forest.

In the forest he joined Kassam Njogu (now deceased), who was also shot and his leg cut off with a hacksaw by the colonialists.

Magoto’s second wife, Beatrice Ciogitari, said she was glad that her husband left the detention camp alive.

"By the Grace of God, my husband came back home alive and joined his family. He was a courageous man until his death," she added.

She described Magoto as a loving man who took good care of his family despite the serious injuries inflicted on him by the colonial masters.