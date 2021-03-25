Driver killed, six hurt as lorry hits matatu in Kirinyaga

Kirinyaga accident

The wreckage of the mini bus which collided with a lorry along the Sagana-Makutano road on March 25, 2021 killing the driver and injuring six passengers.

A matatu driver has died while six other people have been seriously injured following crash along the Sagana-Makutano road in Kirinyaga County.

