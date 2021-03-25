Driver killed, six hurt as lorry hits matatu in Kirinyaga

A matatu driver has died while six other people have been seriously injured following crash along the Sagana-Makutano road in Kirinyaga County.

The crash happened Thursday when the mini bus collided with a lorry near Makutano town.

The injured were rushed to Kerugoya and Sagana hospitals for treatment.

The accident caused a huge traffic jam as residents sought to rescue passengers who had been trapped in the mangled bus.

Residents used axes to free the victims from the badly damaged bus.

According to the witnesses, the bus was travelling to Nairobi from Nyeri when the accident happened.

“We saw the driver of the lorry lose control before his vehicle crashed into the mini bus from behind," one of the witnesses, Mr John Kangangi, said.

A traffic officer at the scene did not wish to be named said investigations had been launched to establish the actual circumstances under which the accident occurred.

The lorry driver escaped from the scene and he is being sought by the police.