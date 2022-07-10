Manhunt launched for Kirinyaga mother who dumped infant in pit latrine

Police are looking for a woman who gave birth and dumped her newborn baby in a pit latrine at Mururi market in Kirinyaga County.

The mother secretly gave birth Saturday morning and threw the infant into the pit latrine before disappearing.

However, a tenant who had gone to the toilet to answer a nature call heard the baby crying and raised an alarm attracting the attention of area chief Naftaly Ndege.

It was then that the administrator called the police and retrieved the baby who was rushed to Kimbimbi Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

"I managed to mobilise the police and the residents who rescued the newborn child who had been thrown into the toilet and left to die," said Mr Ndege.

The administrator said the baby escaped death through God's miracle.

Ndege said the baby will later be taken to a children's home as the hunt for the mother continues.

"The woman has committed a serious crime and police are tracking her down," said Mr Ndege.

Mr Ndege said the woman will be charged in court once arrested.

"The suspect will be arraigned for attempting to kill her innocent baby," said Mr Ndege.

The incident has left residents in shock.