Man stabbed to death in Kirinyaga in fight over dinner

Police in Kirinyaga County are holding a man who stabbed his colleague to death following a dispute over who to prepare dinner.

The victim, Charles Mbogo, 30 died on the spot during the brutal Saturday night attack in Mung'etho village, Ndia Constituency.

According to the witnesses, Mr Mbogo, who worked as a farmhand, picked a quarrel with his colleague after they disagreed on who between them should prepare supper.

Moments later, the assailant took a kitchen knife and stubbed the victim repeatedly in the chest, sending him sprawling down.

A resident, Anthony Muthike, said he heard screams and rushed to the scene only to find the young man already dead.

"He had serious injuries on the chest and other parts of the body," said Mr Muthike.

Suspect escapes lynching

Residents responding to the distress call found Mr Mbogo lying in a pool of blood and attempted to lynch the assailant but he managed to escape.

Another resident, Manases Kariuki, said he tried to restrain the assailant from attacking Mr Mbogo in vain.

"The assailant was so violent and I was unable to save Mr Mbogo," he added.

Police acting on a tip-off flushed out the suspected killer from his hideout and locked him up at Sagana Police Station for questioning.

The body of the victim was taken to Kibugi Funeral Home.