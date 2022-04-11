Injured staff, maize milling factory owner trade blame on blast

A worker is nursing serious injuries after an explosion rocked a maize milling factory in Kirinyaga County.

Mr Philip Bondo Wanjiku suffered serious facial burns following the blast at the power control room at Spenza Maize Milling Factory in Gatuto area.

The 28-year-old employee suffered burns on his left hand and he is now demanding compensation as he threatens legal action against the owner of the factory.

“When the explosion happened, I was burned and fell unconscious, and when I came [round], I found myself at Kerugoya Referral Hospital,” Mr Bondo said.

He claimed that the factory’s management abandoned him at the hospital and failed to assist him clear his medical bill.

Mr Samuel Manja, the director of Spenza Maize Milling Factory in Kirinyaga showing the power room where his worker, Philip Bondo Wanjiku, was burnt when an explosion rocked the factory. He accused the victim of tampering with the power room. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

Feeling neglected

“I was admitted to the hospital for one week but none of the management officials came to find out about my condition. I feel neglected and I want justice,” he said.

However, the firm’s director, Mr Samuel Manja, dismissed the accusation and said Mr Wanjiku had himself to blame for what happened as he went into the power room, where electrical engineers were carrying out some work, and switched on the power complaining that the factory’s operations had been paralysed.

Mr Manja denied that the management has abandoned the victim saying.

“We’re the ones who took the worker to hospital. I even sent him Sh5,000 for upkeep and I was surprised when he claimed that my company has forsaken him,” Mr Manja said.

He added that the factory is well insured.