Man held for killing colleague over 'beer'

A boda boda rider accused of killing his colleague over beer is being held by police in Kirinyaga County.

The suspect was seized immediately after fatally attacking Alex Maina, 30, at Karima in Ndia constituency and locked up at the Sagana Police Station for questioning.

Residents said the duo picked up a quarrel on Saturday over a bottle of an alcoholic drink that their friend had bought for them.

The suspect confronted Mr Maina, demanding a share of the drink.

He accused Mr Maina of trying to deny him a share and allegedly set upon him with a rungu, sending him to the floor.

The suspect went into hiding after the attack but was flushed out by detectives acting on a tip-off from the public.

Family members said they learnt of Mr Maina’s demise with great shock.

"We were shocked when we heard that our son had been beaten to death by his colleagues following a bitter argument over beer," said Mr Clement Muturi, an uncle of Mr Maina

The family appealed to the police to carry out thorough investigations and ensure justice is done.

Kirinyaga West sub-county police boss David Kabena said the death was being treated as murder.

He assured members of the family that the suspect would face the law.