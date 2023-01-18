Man found hanging on tree in suspected suicide

A prominent farmer is suspected to have committed suicide on Wednesday at his Mathangauta village farm, in Kirinyaga County.

The body of Mr Patrick Njeru, 40 was spotted hanging on a mango tree in the early hours of the morning.

Residents who were going to their farms at 7am saw the body dangling on a rope and reported the matter to Wang'uru Police Station.

Moments later police drove to the scene and removed the body to Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

According to the area assistant chief, Stephen Ndung'u, the matter was being treated as suicide.

He said it could not immediately be established why the man; popularly known as Muruthi (Lion) had taken his life.

“He didn't leave behind a suicide note but detectives have launched investigations to establish the truth of the matter,” said Mr Ndung'u.

The victim known for large scale rice, maize and horticultural crops production in the region, allegedly snuffed out his life one kilometre away from his home.

It is believed that he committed suicide in the morning as he left home at dawn, saying he had gone to his farm to water his maize crop.

Residents described him as a very hard working and generous man.

“Mr Njeru is a well-known person because he owns large rice, maize and horticultural farms. He used to employ us to work in his farms and we were shocked when we saw his lifeless body," said Ms Janice Githinji, a resident.

The residents said he had a good life and his death took them by surprise.

“He had a good home where he lived with his wife and children,” said Mr James Mureithi, a neighbour.

Cases of suicide

“On Tuesday evening I was with Muruthi who appeared jovial. He even bought me some drinks and this morning I'm shocked to hear that he is no more. He never showed any signs of depression and I confess that we have lost a good man," said Mr Reuben Mugera, another resident.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise in the region and hardly a month passes without a case reported.

A church leader-Reverend Naftali Mwangi said he was concerned over suicide cases.

He attributed the problem to depression and asked residents to seek assistance of counsellors to avoid such deaths.