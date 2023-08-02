Man crushed by early morning train in Sagana

The crushed remains of a man were discovered along the Sagana-Karatina section on Monday morning, following a suspected train crash.

The remains were discovered near Kamoro trading centre towards Karatina town by locals who informed the assistant chief of Thigirici sub location Mercy Kiago.

The Assistant chief reported the matter to Sagana railways police station who rushed to the scene and established that the deceased was crushed beyond recognition.

An early morning train, engine number 7505 that was ferrying fuel to Nanyuki at around 3.30am is suspected to have caused the accident.

Later, the deceased was identified by a relative who established his name as Alfred Migwi Nyamu aged 38.

The relative, an uncle of the deceased, said Nyamu, who is believed to have spent the night on the railway line, was mentally ill.