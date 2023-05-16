Leaders pay tribute to veteran journalist Munene Kamau as he is laid to rest in Kirinyaga

Veteran journalist Munene Kamau was laid to rest on Tuesday as leaders and colleagues in the industry paid him glowing tributes.

Kamau, a former Mwakenya detainee, died at the age of 70.

He was buried at his Ithareini rural home in Kirinyaga County during an emotional funeral that attracted journalists from various parts of the country.

His colleagues termed his departure a big blow to the media fraternity.

Tears flowed as the casket was being lowered into the grave at 1.40pm.

Led by the area Woman Representative Njeri Maina and Gichugu MP Gichimu Githinji, the leaders eulogised Kamau as a seasoned writer who carried out his work with a lot of dedication.

"The late Kamau was very active and he was always busy informing the public what was happening in the country. Everyone should emulate him," said Mr Githinji.

“I knew Kamau as a writer whose stories were well balanced. Let his soul rest in eternal peace," said Ms Maina.

Kirinyaga County Lands Executive, the Reverend Samuel Kanjobe, conveyed Governor Anne Waiguru's condolences to the bereaved family.

Kirinyaga Senator Kamau Murango also sent a message of condolence to the family through Baragwi Ward MCA David Mathenge.

A casket containing the remains of veteran journalist Munene Kamau. He was buried at his Ithareini rural home in Kirinyaga County. Photo credit: George Munene I Nation Media Group

According to the family, Kamau succumbed to cancer last week while undergoing treatment. The journalists, who has been sick since March, lost the battle to the disease at Fortes hospital in Kerugoya town.

The late Kamau started working with the Kenya News Agency in 1984. He resigned in 1988 and joined the Standard Group.

Last year, Kamau retired as a Standard Group writer and was living at his Ithareini home until his death.

“It is sad we have lost a dedicated writer, but let his soul rest in eternal peace," added the Rev Kanjobe.

At one time, Kamau was arrested and detained without trial. He was accused of being a member of the outlawed Mwakenya.

He was a focused and self-driven professional who took his work seriously.

The family praised Kamau as a loving family patriarch whose death will remain etched in their minds forever.

“Mr Kamau was very supportive to his family and we shall surely miss him," said Mr Muchira Ndegwa, his nephew.