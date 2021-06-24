Kutus residents living in fear as Wisame gang rules town at night

Another suspected member of the outlawed Wisame criminal gang has been arrested at Ngomongo village in Kirinyaga County.

He was seized by bodaboda riders who raided his house on Wednesday night. and handed over to Kerugoya Police Station.

During the arrest, the riders recovered a knife, master keys and laptop from the suspect. The chairman of the boda boda riders, Patrick Waweru said he and his colleagues were assisting the police to fight crime.

"This gang is attacking us and stealing our motorcycles and we must participate in the fight against crime," said Mr Waweru.

The arrest brings to 29 the number of suspects of the terror gang who have been apprehended and locked up.

Hacked to death

Last week, another suspect was hacked to death by residents in Kutus town, sending the clearest signal that the criminal activities of the Wisame criminal gang are not wanted in the county.

Angry residents boldly eliminated the suspected member of the notorious gang that has been unleashing terror on them and stealing their property.

On Saturday evening, the residents confronted three members of the gang and ordered them to surrender but they took off.

However, the mob cornered one of the suspects and set upon him with axes and machetes, killing him on the spot.

The residents said they were tired of the gang that has been making their life difficult and vowed to tame it. Police arrived shortly after the fatal attack and took the remains of the suspect to Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary.

Living in fear

The residents have been living in fear since the gang -that has characteristics similar to those of dreaded Mungiki gang- invaded the area in 2018. It is involved in rape, violent robberies, extortion and drug peddling.

Members of the knife-wielding gang lurk in the dark and attack unsuspecting residents. It is a feared gang by residents.

"When members of the gang pass by, people speak in whispers, fearing that they may be attacked," Mr Peter Gicobi, a resident, said.

In 2019 they robbed a second year student at Kirinyaga University of his phone and stabbed him to death. Two of the victim's colleagues escaped unhurt.

The student was walking to his hostel with his colleagues from the campus at around 9pm when they were accosted by the gangsters.

They put up a spirited fight but the gangsters overpowered and killed one of them, sending shock waves across the campus and the entire town.

Following the incident, all the University students rioted and caused chaos in Kutus town, demanding justice for their slain colleague.

Self-imposed curfew

Due to constant attacks, residents in Kutus have a self-imposed curfew.

The residents hurriedly close their businesses early enough and from 7pm, the town is almost deserted.

The residents accused the police of taking too long to tame the gang that has been a thorn in their flesh.

"We have been terrorised for a long time yet police are doing nothing to get rid of the gang," Ms Mary Mumbi said.

Residents recalled how recently two people were badly injured by the gang during violent robberies.

"The situation is bad and that is why we are taking up arms to defend ourselves," another resident Paul Waweru added.

Ms Mumbi Wanja, narrated how the gangsters retreat to their hideout immediately after committing a crime.

"These gangsters emerge at night and sexually abuse women and they should not be spared," Ms Wanja added.

A member of the Nyumba Kumi Initiative, Josphat Mugo, popularly known as Wakanyi, lamented that insecurity was on the rise in the area.

He admitted that the gang was on the loose and was committing all forms of crimes.

"It is a dangerous gang that makes people shiver in fear. Members of the gang even hack residents with machetes as they demand money and the situation is terrible," he said.

Mr Mugo said the victims refuse to record statements with the police because they fear being killed by the gang.

"The residents have resolved to confront the gangsters head-on to protect themselves because the police are not allowed to shoot suspects down," added Mr Mugo.

Tattoos on the face

However, Kirinyaga East Sub-County police boss Mr Anthony Wanjuu dismissed the claims as untrue and said that the police have not failed in their duties to tame the gang.

He said several members of the gang have been arrested and were being questioned at Kianyaga police station.

He told the residents to be patient as the security officers are doing everything possible to protect them.

"We assure the residents that we shall not rest until all members of this gang are arrested and prosecuted," he said.

Mr Wanjuu admitted that members of the gang trade in drugs and extort protection fees from traders.

"It is easy to identify members of the gang because they have tattoos on their face. Very soon we shall smoke out all members of this gang whose activities are illegal," he added.

A fortnight ago, area county commissioner, Jim Njoka warned that the Wisame gang will be crushed.

"We have been able to silence Mungiki and we shall do the same to Wisame which is a well organised gang that is instilling fears among the residents and exploiting them," he said.

He said the government was alert and would deal ruthlessly with criminal elements out to disrupt peace in the region.

Mr Njoka asked the residents to cooperate with the police to fight crime.