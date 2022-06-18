KTDA: Tea farmers to get high bonus

Farmers affiliated to the Kenya Tea Development Agency should expect high bonus payments this year, the company says.

KTDA board member John “Wasusana” Mithamo said farmers will get their dues in July.

He said tea reforms initiated by the government will improve bonus payments.

“Farmers will get a better bonus than last year. Tea growers will never again get peanuts for their produce,” said Mr Mithamo, who represents zone five on the KTDA board.

Speaking on Thursday in Kiangai, Kirinyaga, during a medical camp for farmers organised by tea company Ketepa, Mr Mithamo said the lost glory of the tea sector was being restored due to good management and reforms.

“Tea delivered by farmers is of high demand in the international market because its quality is good. The reforms by the government in the tea sector will also play a key role in price increase,” he added.

Mr Mithamo promised to continue fighting for the rights of farmers, whom he described as hardworking.

“We have taken over leadership and we shall transform factories for the benefit of our farmers,” he said.

Mr Mithamo, who is also a KTDA director at Ndima Tea Factory, assured farmers of prompt payments.

Farmers have been receiving bonuses in October each year but this will change.

“This will not happen again. Farmers will from now onwards be getting their dues in July so that they can use the money to educate their children and meet other financial obligations,” he said.