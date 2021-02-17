Kirinyaga polytechnic tutors trained on new curriculum

Kirinyaga TVETs

Polytechnic principals and their deputies from Kirinyaga County during training in Sagana on February 15, 2021.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Principals and deputy principals of youth polytechnics in Kirinyaga County have been trained on the competence based education curriculum for technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Confusion as Ruto allies back Matiang’i

  2. Commuters enjoy reduced fares as more PSVs join Lamu route

  3. Samburu farmers ordered to quarantine livestock

  4. Naivasha-Malaba railway line rehabilitation 'a master stroke'

  5. Meru County sets up 1,000-unit blood bank

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.