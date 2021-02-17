Kirinyaga polytechnic tutors trained on new curriculum

Principals and deputy principals of youth polytechnics in Kirinyaga County have been trained on the competence based education curriculum for technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions.

The training, which was conducted by TVET Curriculum Development Assessment and Certification Council (CDACC), was held at the National Aquaculture Research Development and Training Centre in Sagana on Monday.

County Education Executive James Kinyua said the training was aimed at building the capacity of the polytechnic managers to enable them properly implement the new curriculum in which trainees will be assessed and certified based on their areas of competence.

He said the curriculum recognises that learners have different aptitudes and potential and are, therefore, certified in the courses in which they excel instead of being judged based on a combination of courses, some of which they may be incompetent in.

Mr David Gatimu, a TVET curriculum developer who took part in the training, said the preparation will enable TVETs to effectively implement the new mode of training as well as evaluation of a trainee’s competence among other aspects of the curriculum.

Certificate of competence

The officer added that in the competence based curriculum, an individual can now be awarded a certificate of competence, upon demonstrated proficiency in one unit in a skill area, or a national certificate upon demonstrated competence in all units in the area of study.

Kirinyaga has 15 youth polytechnics which Governor Anne Waiguru’s administration has been supporting to ensure that they offer a conducive environment for quality training.

In the last three years, Ms Waiguru’s administration has built 20 polytechnic classrooms and renovated others. It has also built dormitories, workshops and computer laboratories in various polytechnics across the county.

Mr Kinyua said the tutors’ training was conducted alongside sensitisation of polytechnic heads and ward administrators on a programme in which the polytechnics are partnering with the Department of Agriculture to implement part of the National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth project (Narig).

Demonstration farms

Through the Narig programme — which supports farmers to increase their agricultural productivity — demonstration farms will be put up in polytechnics, offering a forum in which farmers will be equipped with good agricultural practices.

The farms will also help the youth gain skills in agriculture with the aim of changing their attitudes towards farming and making them appreciate it as an income-generating activity.