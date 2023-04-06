Kirinyaga teacher sexually abuses man who washed his car

Police in Kirinyaga County have arrested a secondary school teacher who is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a 23-year-old man.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday and locked up for questioning. Kirinyaga West police boss Moses Koskei said the suspect who teaches at Baricho High School will be arraigned in court once detectives are through with investigations.

The teacher allegedly lured the man and sexually abused him. The victim is a casual labourer who earns a living by washing cars.

Mr Koskei said the teacher committed the offence last week and went into hiding but the police finally arrested him.

He is alleged to have approached the man after washing his car in Baricho town, saying he was happy with the job and offered to buy him a drink.

The man agreed and he was driven to Sagana where they entered a bar and settled for their drinks; they enjoyed their drinks as they chatted.

Abused him

It was then that the teacher allegedly drugged the man and later sexually abused him.

The man woke up naked the following morning by the banks of River Tana.

Women who had gone to fetch water from the river stumbled upon the man and took him to hospital for treatment and reported the matter to the police.

"The man who was feeling dizzy was helped to the hospital by the good Samaritans. The victim has recorded a statement and he will give evidence when the suspect appears in court," said Mr Koskei.

The police said the teacher pretended to be a generous person but he was looking for an opportunity to sodomise the man.

Mr Koskei said the teacher committed a “serious” crime and will face the law.

"The suspect has been evading arrest but we have managed to get him," he added.