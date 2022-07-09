Kirinyaga teacher kills herself due to ‘huge debts’

A primary school teacher has died by suicide in Kandongu village in Kirinyaga County.

Investigations revealed that the teacher, who jumped into a well on Tuesday, left behind a suicide note explaining why she took her life.

According to Mwea West Sub County police boss Wilson Koskei, Ms Wangithi Karuria, 56, – killed herself due to huge debts she owed women groups and banks.

“In the suicide note, Ms Karuria indicated that she was fed up with life. She revealed that she had a lot of debts which should be cleared by her two sons. She also directed her sons to share her property equally,” said Mr Koskei.

School children discovered the teacher’s body in the well on Wednesday morning.

Moments later, the locals reported the matter at Kiamaciri Police Station before the officers pulled out the body from the well.

The residents, who described the Wakaniu Primary School teacher as hardworking and humble, said she was last seen with one of her sons on Tuesday evening.

Mr Koskei said the teacher had supper with her son on Tuesday.