Kirinyaga rice farmers oppose plan to raise levies

Kirinyaga rice farmers are up in arms over plans by the Water Resources Management Authority (Warma) to increase levies for Irrigation water.

Farmers are required to pay Sh15,000 per acre of rice up from Sh3,000 annually.

Led by the Mwea Irrigation Scheme Water Users Association chairman, Mauricious Mutugi, the farmers vowed to resist any attempts to force them to pay the new water levies.

"Water levies have been increased five times and this is total exploitation. The new levies have even been gazetted but we shall not pay," said Mr Mutugi.

Speaking Sunday at Wang'uru area, the farmers said the move by Warma will lead to the collapse of the giant scheme which produces 80 percent of rice produced in the country.

The farmers asked how Warma expected them to break even when irrigation water levies are so high.

"Farmers have been paying Sh3,000 per every irrigated acre of rice annually through the National Irrigation Authority (NIA) but Warma has increased the levies, yet it does not provide any services to us," added Mr Mutugi.

The farmers threatened to move to court to block the agency from implementing the new levies.

"Should Warma force farmers to pay the new rates, we shall seek legal redress," added Mr Mutugi.

A farmer, John Kinyua said he was shocked by Warma's new plans.

Mr Kinyua noted that the farmers could not afford to pay the levies and asked the government to intervene.

"The government should step in and have the levies reviewed, lest we suffer," said Mr Kinyua.

The association’s secretary Joseph Njenga called for the disbandment of Warma, saying it does not have farmers’ interests at heart.

"Warma is determined to destroy rice farming which enhances food security and it should be disbanded," said Mr Njenga.

Another farmer Alex Nguu accused the agency of increasing levies without public participation.

"Warma didn't convene a meeting to seek our views and what it did was unconstitutional," he protested.

The Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici promised to raise the issue in Parliament.