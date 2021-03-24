Kirinyaga residents urged to embrace domestic tourism

Anne Waiguru

Water rafters paddle their boat along River Sagana in Kirinyaga County. Governor Anne Waiguru has urged residents to embrace domestic tourism.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has urged residents to explore the many sight-seeing opportunities found within the county in order to boost domestic tourism.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.