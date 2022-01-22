Kirinyaga police seize illicit brew, arrest suspect

Police in Kirinyaga County on Friday impounded alcoholic drinks believed to be unfit for human consumption in Kegwa village.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a residential house at 4am where they found the brew and arrested the owner.

During the raid, the officers recovered mangoes, dried bananas and spirits allegedly used to make the brew.

According to Kirinyaga East Sub-county Police Commander Anthony Wanjuu, the suspect is being held at Kianyaga Police station.

He said residents became suspicious when they spotted revellers flocking into the suspect's house and alerted the police.

Police believed the suspect had been trading in illicit brew in the area. He warned that anyone found selling any kind of outlawed brews will not be spared.