Kirinyaga police seize illicit brew, arrest suspect

Alcohol

Police in Kirinyaga County on Friday impounded alcoholic drinks believed to be unfit for human consumption in Kegwa village.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

