Kirinyaga police hold man for 'impregnating' girl, 16

Police are holding a man who allegedly defiled and impregnated a 16-year-old mentally handicapped schoolgirl in Kabumbu village, Kirinyaga County.

The 41-year-old man, who was on the run, was flushed out of his hideout on Monday and is being interrogated at the Kerugoya Police Station.

The man allegedly lured the girl late last year and sexually abused her before he took off.

Officers had been looking for the suspect since April, when the matter was reported by relatives, said Kirinyaga Central sub-county police boss John Torori.

"The suspect escaped soon after he defiled the girl, but officers acting on a tip-off found him hiding in Karia village and seized him," Mr Torori said.

The suspect will be charged with defilement.

The girl’s teacher, Pauline Wanjohi, said the matter was of grave concern.

She lamented that the girl, who comes from a poor background, had given birth.

"I came to know the girl was pregnant in April this year and I have been taking care of her because her parents are also mentally handicapped and poor," Ms Wanjohi said.

The girl's grandmother said the suspect used to lure her granddaughter with Sh50.

"The suspect would give my granddaughter Sh50 on her way to school and then defile her," she said.