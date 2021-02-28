Kirinyaga police arrest four pupils found with bhang

Police in Kirinyaga County have arrested four primary school pupils who were allegedly found in possession of several rolls of bhang.

The pupils were seized Saturday in Gichugu after a tip-off and were locked taken to Kianyaga Police Station for questioning.

According to Kirinyaga East Sub-County Police Commander Anthony Wanjuu, a matchbox was also recovered from the Standard Seven and Eight pupils after they were frisked.

“This is the first case of this nature to be reported in this area," Mr Wanjuu said.

The police boss said the learners confessed that they had been smoking bhang even in school.

“They told us they have been smoking bhang during lunch and break time," Mr Wanjuu said, adding that the pupils may be charged in court after consultations with children’s officers.

Drug dealers being sought

He also said that police are pursuing drug dealers who have been selling drugs to the school children in the area.

“We have learnt the learners are buying bhang from notorious drug peddlers and we are pursuing them," he said.

He warned that police will not sit and watch as the peddlers continue ruining the lives of the young ones.

Further, Mr Wanjuu advised parents to continue monitoring and counselling their children to discourage them from using drugs.