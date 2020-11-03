Kirinyaga MCAs pass supplementary budget

Members of the Kirinyaga County Assembly on Tuesday passed a supplementary budget worth Sh6.7 billion for the 2020/21 financial year nearly a month after they declared ceasefire with Governor Anne Waiguru.

The MCAs and the Ms Waiguru had been at loggerheads since last year, making it difficult to pass the budget but recently they buried their hatchet and resolved to work together for the development of the region.

Among the gainers in the estimates are health, roads and infrastructure, youth and culture departments which will receive a total Sh556 million, Sh323 million and 41million respectively for development programs.

The MCAs also allocated Sh90 million for bursary and Sh220 million for ward development. Local revenue target for the executive has been set at Sh405 million.

The budget now awaits assent by the governor before commencement of implementation by the executive.

Mr Baptista Kanga, a ward representative, said he and his colleagues unanimously agreed to pass the budget so that all development projects which had stalled can be revived and needy students can have fees.

"We want to see to it that development in all sectors of the economy takes place for the benefits of our people who had been suffering due to lack of quality services," he added.

The MCAs assured the residents that they will now receive quality services following the endorsement of the budget.