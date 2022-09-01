Kirinyaga MCA-elect fears for his life after thugs attack his home

A Kirinyaga politician says his life is in danger after armed gangsters broke into his homestead on Wednesday night.

Kangai ward MCA-elect James Wambu Njiru claimed the raid was an attempt on his life.

He said he was asleep when gangsters forced their way into his compound and petrol-bombed his cowshed.

When he responded to a commotion outside, he found the cowshed on fire and raised the alarm, drawing scores of residents, who helped him put out the fast-spreading inferno.

Mr Wambu said he suspected the raiders also wanted to petrol-bomb his main house but his quick response scared them away.

"I was sleeping when I heard a commotion outside and dashed out, only to find the cowshed burning," he said.

Mr Wambu said detectives who arrived at the scene shortly after the attack found a bottle of petrol in his compound.

He added that the attack shook his family and was politically motivated. He called on the police to get to the bottom of the matter.

"I believe my political enemies were not happy with my election victory in the August 9 polls and could have [planned] the raid," he said.

Mr Wambu said he was shocked that criminals were targeting him even before he was sworn in.

"I have not taken the oath of office, yet criminals are after my life. This is indeed a very serious matter that needs to be thoroughly investigated," he added.

He asked the Inspector-General of Police to provide him security.

Following the attack, residents guarded the home of their elected leader until Thursday morning.

They vowed to continue protecting him.

Mwea West sub-county police boss Wilson Koskei said the raid was being investigated.