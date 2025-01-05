Kirinyaga man who went missing 16 days ago found dead

A man who went missing for 16 days has been found brutally murdered and his body dumped in a rice canal at Mwathaini village in Kirinyaga County.

The deceased, George Githinji Njiru,48, mysteriously disappeared on December 19, 2024, leaving the family reeling in shock.

However, his badly mutilated body was spotted on January 4, floating in water.

“Njiru was last seen in December before he went missing, " said Mr Stanley Maina, a nephew of the deceased.

The family recalled how they embarked on the search for their kin when he failed to show up at home that evening.

"We looked for him in the neighbouring villages and markets but sadly we found him dead with deep cuts," said Mr Maina.

The family suspects that Njiru was abducted by unknown people before he was brutally murdered.

The family is now crying out for justice following the gruesome murder of their kin.

Residents claimed that the murder was well planned and executed and called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to get into the bottom of the matter.

"We want to know who hacked to death our fellow villager and why," said Mr Irungu Mwangi.

According to police, it appeared as if Njiru had tried to ward off blows of sharp weapons as both hands had been seriously wounded.

"His hands were severed and it is likely he was trying to defend himself from the attackers," one of the detectives who arrived at the scene told the Nation on condition of anonymity since he is not authorised to issue media reports.

A relative, Ms Margaret Wambui, revealed that prior to his disappearance, Njiru was seen at an M-Pesa shop withdrawing money.

"Our son does not sleep outside his home and when we failed to see him we knew something was wrong," said Ms Wambui.

The family described Njiru as a friendly and hardworking person and they could not understand why he was taken away and hacked to death.

"Njiru was a casual worker and we admired him because he was very active and related well with everyone in our village," said Ms Wambui.

The body of the deceased was taken to Kerugoya Referral Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.