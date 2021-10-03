Kirinyaga man suffocates in 90-foot borehole

borehole

Men draw water from a borehole. A man suffocated to death as he dug a borehole in Kirinyaga County on October 3, 2021. F

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

A man died on Sunday as he dug a borehole at Riakithiga village in Kirinyaga County.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.