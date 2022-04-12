Kirinyaga man stabs daughter to death after wife asks for Sh2,000 rent

Residents of Kagio, Kirinyaga County, are reeling in shock after a man stabbed his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter to death and attempted to kill himself in a domestic dispute.

The victim, Abigail Murugi, died on the spot after her father stabbed her several times with a kitchen knife on Monday night. The man’s mood had changed when his wife Grace Wanjiku asked for Sh2,000 to pay house rent.

"After he murdered the child, he tried to kill himself by slitting his throat," Ms Wanjiku said.

The police rushed the suspect to Kerugoya Referral Hospital before he was transferred to Othaya Hospital in Nyeri when his condition worsened.

Kirinyaga County Police Commander Mathew Mang'ira said the suspect will be charged with murder and attempted suicide. He said the murder weapon had been seized.