Kirinyaga man attacks and injures wife, kills himself

A man attacked and seriously injured his wife before dying by suicide following a domestic row at Karinga village in Kirinyaga County.

Mr Paul Wachira, 62, hanged himself in his house soon after family members rescued his wife whom he had stabbed with a kitchen knife in the stomach.

The wife, Lilian Wanjira, 60 who escaped death by a whisker, is fighting for her life at Kerugoya Referral Hospital.

According to the family members, Ms Wanjira fled her matrimonial home in November last year after she differed with her husband.

However, her return on Monday infuriated her husband who ordered her to go back to where she had come from.

Neighbours say the woman declined to leave, leading to a bitter exchange between the two before Mr Wachira took a knife and stabbed his wife.

Their daughter, Edith Nyawira screamed for help, attracting family members who saved her.

"It seems Wachira wanted to kill my mother," said Ms Nyawira.

Mr Wachira was left alone in the house he took a rope and hanged himself on the roof.

Area assistant chief, Simon Waweru said he found Mr Wachira’s body dangling from the roof. The administrator advised couples to talk to each other when they differ to avoid such incidents.