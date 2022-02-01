Kirinyaga Jubilee branch defends Uhuru’s development record

The Kirinyaga County Jubilee Party branch has dismissed claims by Deputy President William Ruto and his supporters that President Uhuru Kenyatta has abandoned the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking in Makutano town, Kirinyaga Jubilee chairman Mureithi Kang'ara strongly defended President Kenyatta and accused the DP and MPs allied to him of peddling falsehoods for their own selfish political interests.

He said that contrary to the impression created by opponents, the President has done a lot for the region.

“We have major infrastructural developments in this region. Roads have been constructed in Mt Kenya and dams are being built,” he said.

“The multimillion-shilling Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County has been built and critics should stop tarnishing the name of the President."

He also pointed out that President Kenyatta presided over last year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations in the region and recently visited Nyeri County.

Attacked president

On Saturday last week, the DP led leaders of the Kenya Kwanza alliance in attacking the President.

Addressing a rally at the Thiba playground in Mwea constituency, the leaders said the President had failed the region as residents suffer.

They said the President was busy campaigning for former prime minister Raila Odinga to succeed him as the region lagged behind in development.

“The President has not been addressing problems facing our people and now he is planning to tour the region to drum up support for Odinga. He shall be embarrassed because we shall ask him to answer hard questions," said Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.