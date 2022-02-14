Farmers’ groups get machines to make livestock feeds

More than 60 dairy farmers’ groups supported by the Kirinyaga County government to venture into manufacturing livestock feeds have received a major boost after being supplied with production equipment.

The groups, comprising over 2,000 farmers from all the 20 wards, have received feed mixers and single phase motor machines to start manufacturing the feeds.

The farmers will produce feeds for their livestock and sell to others who are not members of the groups. This will help them supplement their income.

Governor Anne Waiguru said the farmers will now produce quality feeds to improve nutrition for their dairy cattle, which will in turn increase milk production for supply to local dairy cooperatives.

“Some 37 groups will each receive one feed mixer and one single phase motor while 11 others will each get two motorised grass cutters and one chopper. Eighteen groups will each receive two manual hay balers and two motorised grass cutters,” she said.

“Dairy production is part of our Wezesha Kirinyaga programme through which we have been empowering farmers to increase productivity in various agricultural value chains with the aim of increasing their income.”

Get raw materials

Speaking when she handed over the equipment to eight of the groups in Baricho and Kanyekiini, Ms Waiguru said the farmers will also get the initial raw materials such as wheat bran, maize and sunflower seeds to make the feeds.

“Previously supported groups are already reaping the benefits of producing quality feeds for their animals which not only saves them money but also ensures that their animals feed on quality feeds. They also make extra income from the sale of the feeds to other farmers,” the governor said.

She said the initiative aims to help farmers boost their earnings from increased milk production so as to have every farmer earning at least Sh400 daily from milk.

Governor Waiguru said her administration has also supported the Podago Rung’eto, Kirima and Rukingu dairy cooperative societies with milk-cooling plants, milk haulers, yoghurt-making equipment and generators.

“Through our Wezesha Kirinyaga economic empowerment programme, my administration is committed to supporting the dairy farmers to increase milk production so that their living standards can be uplifted,” she added.

Artificial insemination

The governor said the county is also supporting dairy farmers by providing quality artificial insemination (AI) services to improve the breeds of dairy cattle, with the ultimate goal of increasing milk production for better incomes for the farmers.

The AI project targets about 50,000 cows.

“We want to make sure that as milk production increases in Kirinyaga due to availability of quality feeds and AI services to improve the breeds of dairy cattle, our cooperatives have the capacity to buy all the milk,” the governor said.