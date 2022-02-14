Farmers’ groups get machines to make livestock feeds

Governor Anne Waiguru animal feeds machine

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru demonstrating how a machine for making animal feeds works. More than 60 dairy farmers’ groups have been given equipment for making animal feeds.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

More than 60 dairy farmers’ groups supported by the Kirinyaga County government to venture into manufacturing livestock feeds have received a major boost after being supplied with production equipment.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.