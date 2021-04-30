Gichugu farmers get Sh33m boost from county government

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru on Thursday disbursed Sh33.7 million to farmers’ groups in the county’s Gichugu Constituency.

A total of 87 groups which are involved in various projects in the constituency are the beneficiaries of the money. The groups are involved in poultry keeping, avocado, tomato, dairy and pig farming among other projects.

The groups are part of 314 others drawn from across the county which have benefitted from a Sh117 million kitty disbursed to fund phase two of the National Agricultural Rural Inclusive Growth Programme (NARIGP).

Improve livelihoods

While addressing farmers’ representatives at Kianyaga Catholic Church when issuing cheques to the farmers, Governor Waiguru said the projects, which are being implemented under the Wezesha Kirinyaga economic empowerment programme, are aimed at increasing agricultural productivity in the county, thus improving the living standards of the residents.

“The funds will enable farmers to carry out extra income generating activities that will mitigate the adverse effects of Covid-19 on the county residents,” Ms Waiguru said.

Representatives of farmers' group from Gichugu Constituency in Kirinyaga County who received Sh33.7 million from Governor Anne Waiguru (right) on April 29, 2020. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

The Kirinyaga governor noted that poultry farmers will be assisted to rear improved kienyenji chickens for massive egg production, complementing phase one of the one million eggs per month project.

Tomato farmers will be assisted to build greenhouses and install drip irrigation systems to enable them grow varieties of the crop for processing, which will be supplied to the proposed tomato factory.

On the other hand, avocado farmers will be provided with the Hass variety seedlings with the aim of increasing production to ensure a steady supply to the planned avocado pack house.

Improve cow breeds

The funds will also support dairy farmers to improve their cow breeds through artificial insemination (AI) for increased milk production while pig farming groups will each be given a sow and 20 piglets.

Governor Waiguru noted that the leaders of all the groups have been trained on proper management of the projects and they are expected to ensure successful implementation of the projects.

Infrastructural development

At the same time the governor enumerated various infrastructural development projects in various sectors such as health, roads, agriculture and urban upgrading. She also noted that the cordial relationship between her administration, the national government and development partners has delivered many projects which have benefited Kirinyaga residents.