Kirinyaga family in agony over missing matatu conductor

A matatu conductor in Kirinyaga County has been missing for seven days, raising suspicions that he might have been kidnapped by criminals.

Peter Njuguna Mwangi, 58, disappeared on Thursday last week, throwing his family into agony.

The family said Mr Mwangi’s phone had been switched off and appealed to the police to help find him.

They said he went to the Wang'uru courthouse to collect land succession documents but he never returned home.

That prompted the family to report the matter at the Kiamaciri Police Station.

"We have already alerted the police about the disappearance of the family head," said his wife Regina Kabata.

Ms Kabata said the family had searched in vain for Mr Mwangi in the neighbourhood and other places.

"We are asking the police to help us locate Mr Mwangi, who is the sole breadwinner of his family," she said.

She said she had been spending sleepless nights since he disappeared.