Emotions run high as Kirinyaga family buries two children killed by their mother

A sombre mood engulfed Kiandai village, Kirinyaga County, on Friday evening during the burial of two children allegedly killed by their mother following a domestic dispute.

Tears flowed as the coffins containing the remains of the slain boys, aged three and four, were lowered into the grave.

Speaker after speaker condemned their killing and called for justice to be served.

Mr Peter Maina, the father of the deceased, shed tears as he recounted how he learned of his sons' deaths.

"I was away when I received the information that my wife had drowned my children in a well; I was so shocked. What happened to my children will remain etched in my mind forever," he said.

Mourners at the funeral of two brothers in Kiandai village, Kirinyaga County, on July 26, 2024. The boys drowned in a well. Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

On July 15, Grace Wambui, 20, threw her children into the well after a disagreement with her husband.

The children screamed and cried as they were thrown into the well, attracting scores of residents whose efforts to rescue them proved futile.

Residents attempted to lynch Wambui, but quick police action saved her life.

She is now being held at Baricho police station awaiting trial on murder charges.

Pastor Paul Munene revealed that the couple had been arguing frequently and that he had counselled them before the children's deaths.

Nominated MCA Lydiah Muriithi expressed concern over the rising cases of domestic violence in the region and urged couples to talk to each other to resolve their differences when they disagree.

Baricho police said the woman had committed a very serious crime and would not go unpunished.