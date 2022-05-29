Boost for farmers as Waiguru launches feeds production equipment

Dairy farming in Ngariama Ward, Kirinyaga County on Thursday received a major boost after Governor Anne Waiguru gave out feeds production equipment to four farmers’ groups.

The groups benefited from feed mixing machines and motors, motorised grass cutters, choppers and manual hay balers.

While handing over the equipment at Ngariama Primary School, the Kirinyaga governor said that the machines will enable the groups to produce high quality feeds cheaply for their own use, while the surplus will sold to other farmers.

The groups that benefited are Kianduma By Grace Women Group, Kanyakire Gituba Dairy Group, Umbanyamu Women Group and Kiangoci Self-Help Group.

Improve nutrition

Ms Waiguru said that the dairy support programme that is under the Wezesha Kirinyaga economic stimulus project has already funded 66 dairy farmers’ groups across the county in order to enable them produce quality feeds for improvement of nutrition for their dairy cattle, which will in turn increase milk production.

The programme is also supporting farmers in artificial insemination in order to upgrade their cattle to high milk producing breeds.

“We aim at helping our farmers to increase production from the current five litres to around 12 litres per cow per day to enable them earn at least Sh400 daily from the sale of milk,” said the governor.

Mr Simon Muriithi, a farmer from Ngariama, thanked the governor for the support she has given to farmers, saying that the programme is bearing fruit.

“We have more than 20 groups funded to undertake various agricultural value chains in our ward and we are seeing how the projects are improving livelihoods,” he said.

Women empowerment

At the same time the governor gave out 800 plastic chairs to 10 women groups from Ngariama. She said the seats are part of her government’s empowerment programme targeting women.

The youth from the area were also not left out as 12 football teams received uniforms and balls.

Ms Waiguru said that the support was aimed at nurturing the sporting talent in the county and boosting the capacity and morale of teams from Kirinyaga, thus increasing their chances of excelling in various tournaments which open opportunities for the youth.