Kirinyaga county repossess 250 acres 'grabbed' land

The Kirinyaga government has repossessed 250-acres of grabbed land meant for an industrial park.

Governor Anne Waiguru said her administration returned the prime land after a successful legal battle.

Speaking at Mwea Nice City Hotel in Ngurubani town on Friday when she officially opened the Kirinyaga Mega Business Agriculture Exhibition, the governor told of how the county moved to court on learning that the land meant for public utility was illegally acquired.

"After a bruising court battle, we won the case and consequently we took over our land," she said.

Ms Waiguru said the land will be used to establish industries to spur economic growth and create employment for the youths.

"We shall put up agro- processing industries which will be helpful to our people," she said.

Ms Waiguru who is also the Council of Governors (COG) chairperson said she will focus on development for the benefit of the region.

She said the county will embark on the generation of its own hydro-power to be supplied to industries and locals’ homes.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru during the official opening of the Kirinyaga Mega Business Agricultural Exhibition at Mwea Nice City Hotel on November 25, 2022. She invited investors to invest in the region. Photo credit: George Munene I Nation Media Group

She said the hydro-power project will be funded by the UK government to ensure the region has adequate supply.

Ms Waiguru promised to build a playing field in every ward to promote sports.

"During campaigns I pledged to provide sporting facilities in wards and I must do so," she said.

She ordered the sports department to ensure ‘bigger’ soccer teams access the Sh300 million Wang'uru International Stadium.

The Nice City Hotel Managing Director Njiru Mkombozi regretted that Mwea rice farmers lacked a reliable market for their produce and called on Ms Waiguru to intervene.

"The farmers have been struggling to get market for their produce and they should be helped so that they can make profits," he said.

Mr Mkombozi asked the governor to liaise with the national government to ensure all road projects in the region were completed.

The CoG chairperson also asked investors to establish businesses in the county.

She stressed that the region has adequate infrastructure to support investment in manufacturing and agro-processing.

She said the county’s critical infrastructure has improved and that the county has ‘many’ kilometres of tarmac roads, electricity and water supply.

She termed the Kenol-Marua dual carriage that traverses the county as a game changer.