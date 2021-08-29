Boost for ECDE in Kirinyaga as county builds more classrooms

Kirinyaga ECDE

One of new new classrooms that the Kirinyaga County government has built in order to boost Early childhood Development Education in the region.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Kirinyaga County has built 18 new classrooms to boost Early childhood Development Education (ECDE) in the region.

