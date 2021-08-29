Boost for ECDE in Kirinyaga as county builds more classrooms

Kirinyaga County has built 18 new classrooms to boost Early childhood Development Education (ECDE) in the region.

The classrooms, which have been built through the county’s Department of Education, are aimed at creating a conducive teaching and learning environment for the county’s young learners.

According to Governor Anne Waiguru, her administration is determined to empower the ECDE centres across the county to enable them provide high quality education.

She revealed that her administration has hired a new sub-county ECDE officer in Kirinyaga West as well as 10 additional ECDE teachers. This now brings the total of number of ECDE teachers in the county to 444.

Currently, Kirinyaga has 198 ECDE centres with a total of 18,747 pupils comprising of 9,427 boys and 9,520 girls.

Ms Waiguru noted that the additional tutors will help improve the teacher to pupil ratio.

Sh10m learning materials

Further, Ms Waiguru said that teaching and learning materials worth Sh10 million have also been procured and are ready for distribution to the ECDE centres.

Some of the successfully implemented ECDE centres projects include Kiumbu, Mathangauta, Nyamindi, Gikumbo, Kiorugari, Kagondo, Kithiriti and Kutus.

The new classrooms have not only boosted the morale among teachers and pupils but have also reflected the performance of the young learners with a notable difference in the quality of the pupils transiting to primary school.

It has also led to an increased enrolment in the centres as some parents who would previously enrol their children in private institutions are now settling for the refurbished public ones.

Pupils happy

Margaret Karanja, a teacher at Mathangauta ECDE Centre, said that before the new classroom project, her pupils used to be housed in a classroom at the nearby Mathangauta Secondary School, but they are now happy to have their own classroom.

She said that project has boosted the morale among her learners and thanked the county government for the initiative.

Before the new classrooms were built, pupils were learning in makeshift iron sheet structures or sharing classrooms, leading to overcrowding. Others were housed in secondary schools or even in nearby churches.

Catherine Wanjiku Njathara, who is a board member at Kiumbu Primary School, thanked Governor Waiguru’s administration for the project, saying that the two new ECDE classrooms at the school have greatly contributed to the improvement of the quality of education and care that the young learners are now getting.

She said that before the intervention by the county government, the ECDE learners used to be accommodated in a nearby church hall, which was not conducive for learning.