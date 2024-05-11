Kirinyaga boda boda rider arrested after 'kidnapping and holding two schoolgirls hostage' for a month

A boda boda rider accused of abducting two sisters and holding them hostage for a month has been arrested.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a rented house in Kimandi village, Kirinyaga County, on Friday evening rescued the two girls, who are secondary school students, and arrested the man.

The suspect was taken to Kerugoya Police Station for questioning, while the girls were taken to hospital for medical examination. According to the family, the rider lured their daughters and locked them in a rented room where he allegedly sexually abused them.

"Our daughters disappeared under unclear circumstances and we were worried," said the girls' father.

The father recounted how the family began a thorough search for the girls and reported the matter to the police.

"I did my investigation for a whole month and found out that my daughters were being held by the rider, who is well known in the village, so I informed the area assistant chief and the police who raided the rented house and found the suspect and my daughters there," the father said.

He said one of the girls was in Form Three and the other in Form Four.

"The rider ruined the lives of my daughters and now I'm crying for justice, the rider should not go unpunished," said the father.

Surprisingly, the father added that his dust coats, identity cards and other personal documents were found on the suspect. The drama unfolded as angry locals confronted the suspect in the sprawling village.

But police repelled the hostile crowd, bundled the suspect into a government vehicle and drove him to safety.

Kirinyaga County Sub-County Police boss John Torori said the suspect would be charged in court as soon as investigations were completed.

He asked the family and residents to be patient, assuring them that the suspect would face the law. Residents said the rider should not be spared.