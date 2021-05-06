Kirinyaga bar attendant fined Sh30,000 for stealing from employer

Wang'uru Court

Wang'uru Court where Pamela Wanja, a bar attendant, was fined Sh30,000 after being found guilty of stealing from her employer.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

A bar attendant has been fined Sh30,000 by a Wang'uru Court in Kirinyaga County after she was found guilty of theft.

