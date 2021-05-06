Kirinyaga bar attendant fined Sh30,000 for stealing from employer

A bar attendant has been fined Sh30,000 by a Wang'uru Court in Kirinyaga County after she was found guilty of theft.

Pamela Wanja, who was on Thursday convicted on her own plea of guilt, will serve five months in prison if she fails to pay the fine.

She was accused of stealing Sh16,100 from her employer Judith Ndegi on May 3 at Kiamanyeki market in Mwea East Sub-County. Principal Magistrate Miriam Mugure observed that the accused made off with the cash after closing the bar before she was later arrested from her hideout.

She said Ms Wanja committed a serious crime and should be punished to discourage her from repeating the same crime.

In mitigation, Ms Wanja admitted to committing the offence but asked for leniency from the court. The remorseful convict told the court that she was an orphan who was struggling to survive.

"I am an orphan with no siblings, I ask the court to prefer a non- custodial sentence against me," she said.