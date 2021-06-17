Kirinyaga, Kilifi and Kisii top in elder abuse cases

Kirinyaga County is among the three counties that lead in abuse of the elderly persons nationally.

According to the Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary, Simon Chelugui, the other counties are Kilifi and Kisii.

"Statistics show that these three counties top in the list of devolved administrative units where elderly people are mistreated most," he said as he officially opened Elderly Rescue Centre at Ngurubani town in Kirinyaga county.

He lamented that it was a pity that families in these counties do not take care of their aged parents.

He underscored the need to design and carry out more effective prevention strategies and have stronger laws and policies to address all aspects of elder abuse.

"We should also work together to optimize the living conditions for older persons, enabling them to live in dignity," he said.

It is most unfortunate majority of this abuse is perpetrated by family members and often happen within the communities.

Covid 19 impact

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the older persons cannot be underestimated.

Self-isolation and social distancing has increased the likelihood of neglect and abuse against the elderly during this pandemic.

"I wish to appreciate the commitment by the Ministry of Health has been giving priority to older persons in vaccinating them against the Covid-19, which is a sign of the government’s commitment and care to the older persons," he added.

The CS said promotion of institutional and community care of older persons to protect and mitigate the negative effects of elder abuse, abandonment and neglect should be at the top of the agenda for any progressive government.

He stressed that his Ministry was determined to support the vulnerable especially older people against abuse and neglect.

"We have developed a policy and legal framework to safeguard the rights and welfare of the older members of the society," he stated.

The Ministry has also developed a National Family Promotion and Protection Policy, which focuses on family strengthening initiatives where families are urged to take up their traditional roles of supporting and taking care of the elderly.

Inua Jamii initiative

"The Government continues to implement social protection programmes across the county to cushion vulnerable Kenyans and improve their livelihoods. The Older Persons Cash Transfer ,Inua Jamii, which the Ministry has implemented since 2007 to cushion older persons from poverty and vulnerability, currently covers 833,000 older persons," he said.

In Kirinyaga County 15,576 older persons are benefiting under the Inua Jamii programme, spread across the four constituencies, accounting for 60 per cent of all older persons, aged 70 years and above in this county.

The CS said the Kirinyaga Rescue Center is the first centre in the county to accommodate vulnerable older persons rescued from incidences of either abuse, neglect or abandonment.

"Our vision for this centre is that, it will serve as a resource centre where the older persons can integrate with the young people and provide knowledge and information to bridge the intergenerational gap and a place where families could sponsor their older parents to spend time with their peers for a short time for recreation and get back to their families," he said.

However, the centre should not be an encouragement to abdicate and abandon God-given responsibilities of taking care of older family members.

Mr Chelugui also recognised the role played by Help Age International-Kenya, that contributed towards the successful planning and celebration of this year’s World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.