Kibicho alleges plan by goons to disrupt Mashujaa Day fete

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has alleged there is a plot by goons to disrupt Mashujaa Day celebrations which will be held at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County.

Dr Kibicho accused a clique of politicians from the neighbouring Embu, Nyeri and Murang'a counties of organising goons to cause chaos during the celebrations which will be presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Kinyakiiru, Ndia Constituency during a peace meeting, Dr Kibicho stressed that the government is alert and would not condone hooliganism.

He warned that anyone out to cause violence will be dealt with ruthlessly.

“Kirinyaga people are peaceful and we shall not permit foreigners to mess up the national fete for their own selfish interests," he said.

The PS said he had intelligence that some people are scheming to cause chaos so as to portray Kirinyaga residents as violent.

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Wangui Ngirichi and her husband, Andrew Ngirichi, echoed Dr Kibicho’s sentiments.

“It is true some politicians from outside this region are planning to disrupt peace and they should not be spared," Ms Ngirichi said.

Repulse trouble makers

On his part, Mr Ngirici vowed to mobilise residents to repulse trouble makers.

“We are ready to confront outsiders. We don't fear them," Mr Ngirici, who is a business tycoon cum politician, said.

He assured Dr Kibicho that all will be well during the celebrations.

“We shall not allow anyone to embarrass the head of state," Mr Ngirici vowed.

The Kirinyaga woman representative called on the youth who have attained the age of 18 years to register as voters to avoid being locked out of the 2022 polls.

“We have 200,000 youth who have not registered because they have no identity cards. They should obtain IDs to be able to participate in the polls," she said.

Ms Ngirichi declared that her ambitions to become the next governor of Kirinyaga are unstoppable.