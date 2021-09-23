Sh1.2bn Kerugoya Level 5 hospital to be completed in December

The Sh1.2 billion Kerugoya County Referral Hospital medical complex will be completed in December, according to Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru.

Ms Waiguru said the project was the most notable achievement in the health sector, adding that the 300-bed complex will elevate the Kerugoya hospital from a Level Four to a Level Five facility.

She was speaking at the hospital when she met the Nation Media Group's Chief Executive Stephen Gitagama.

Earlier Mr Gitagama paid a courtesy call on the governor at her Kagio official residence, where they discussed areas of collaboration.

The governor also led Mr Gitagama on a tour of Kiaga Animal Feeds and the Kaitheri apparel factories.

The new hospital complex will now offer specialised services that county residents have in the past sought outside the county.

On completion, the complex will have an intensive care unit, a high dependency unit, modern theatres, emergency and casualty departments, X-ray units, specialist consultancy and other amenities that you may find in a Level Five medical facility.

95 per cent complete

Already, the project is 95 per cent complete and is expected to bring great relief to the county residents who will no longer have to be referred for specialised services.

Other transformational projects at the Kerugoya hospital include construction of an eye unit, construction and equipping of a modern kitchen and laundry unit, and procurement of additional ambulances to enhance emergency evacuation services.

The hospital also runs fully functional dialysis and CT scan units.

By increasing the number of dialysis machines from three to eight, the number of sessions conducted at the renal unit daily has now risen from six to 16, significantly reducing the number of residents travelling to other counties for dialysis.