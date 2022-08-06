Karua's final plea for Mt Kenya residents to back Raila for presidency

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential running mate Martha Karua on Friday stormed her Kirinyaga backyard and made a last passionate appeal to Mt Kenya residents to vote for Raila Odinga in Tuesday’s polls.

She said Mr Odinga’s government would reform the health sector for the benefits of all Kenyans.

Speaking at Kirigo Primary School as she endorsed Jubilee Party’s Charles Kibiru as the coalition’s preferred candidate for the Kirinyaga gubernatorial seat, Ms Karua said Mr Odinga’s government will redeem Kenyans from the problems they are facing.

Ms Karua lamented that Kenyans were suffering due to lack of drugs in hospitals.

"The Odinga government will ensure that hospitals are well equipped with drugs and that all Kenyans access medical treatment without any problem," she said.

Ms Karua pleaded with the residents not to let her down.

She exuded confidence that with the support of Kenyans, Mr Odinga will win the polls in the first round and become the fifth President of Kenya.

" We have gone round the country and Kenyans have received us very well. We have been accepted by Kenyans across the country," Ms Karua said.

Ms Karua told the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate William Ruto to forget the presidency.

She said Kenyans have settled on Mr Odinga and Dr Ruto should stop wasting time campaigning.

"Our rival will lose miserably. He should wait for a humiliating defeat," she said in reference to Dr Ruto.

Ms Karua dismissed Dr Ruto as a hot tempered person and that the country's leadership should not be entrusted on him.

“Ruto gets angry very fast and he doesn't deserve to be a President," she said.

Ms Karua announced that Kirinyaga Narc-Kenya gubernatorial candidate Muriithi Kagai had stepped down in favour of Mr Kibiru.

"We agreed that Azimio should have one gubernatorial candidate in the region so that we don't divide votes. Therefore we are now campaigning for Mr Kibiru so that he can be able to unseat the incumbent Governor Anne Waiguru of United Democratic Alliance ( UDA)," she said.

Ms Karua hit out at Ms Waiguru accusing her of letting down the residents in service delivery.

She asked the residents to reject Ms Waiguru and vote in Mr Kibiru to replace her.