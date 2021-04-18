Anne Waiguru
Pool

Kirinyaga

Prime

I trusted easily but I’m wiser now: Waiguru@50

By  Justus Ochieng'

SN: Congratulations on hitting the great milestone of 50 years. How does it feel?

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. AG given a week to respond over deportation of Kenyan born Briton 

  2. Nairobi sets aside Sh40m for street children rescue project

  3. Man ‘confesses’ to girlfriend's macabre murder

  4. PRIME Miracle? Man speaks after 19 years of silence

  5. PRIME Frontline heroes: I take drugs to stay sane – mortuary attendant

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.