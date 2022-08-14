How Waiguru beat Ngirici in tough Kirinyaga governor's race

The Kirinyaga gubernatorial contest was truly a two- horse race between Governor Anne Waiguru of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and independent candidate Wangui Ngirici.

It was billed as a tough political duel between two political heavy weights who are well endowed with resources.

However, Ms Waiguru managed to floor Ms Ngirici in the hotly contested race marred with violence.

Ms Waiguru faced stiff competition from Ms Ngirici but she was saved by Gichugu Constituency, her home turf where she got huge votes.

In Gichugu, Ms Waiguru garnered 36,674 votes while Ms Ngirichi polled 21,385 votes. In this constituency, Ms Waiguru defeated Ms Ngirici with a margin of a record 15,289 votes.

Mwea Constituency was Ms Ngirici's stronghold where she garnered 38,426 votes against Ms Waiguru's 30,565 votes. In this constituency Ms Ngirici defeated Ms Waiguru with 7,862 votes.

Further, Ms Waiguru trounced Ms Ngirici in Kirinyaga Central Constituency where she got 26,023 votes against her rival's 24,117.

However, Ms Ngirici did poorly in Ndia Constituency which was also her stronghold. She polled 21,052 votes while Ms Waiguru got 19,670.

Immediately after the polls, Ms Waiguru attributed her victory to overwhelming support from residents of Gichugu where she comes from.

"Charity begins at home and that is how I won the tough battle," she said.

When results were announced at Kerugoya Catholic Church, Ms Waiguru was given a congratulatory hug by her husband Kamotho Waiganjo.

Ms Waiguru is now set to control Sh6 billion which the region receives from the National Treasury as equitable share annually following her victory in the August 9 polls.

The money is normally used for development, paying salaries for workers and running the county as well as the region's assembly.

Like the other elected governors, Ms Waiguru is expected to use the funds prudently for the smooth running of the devolved government.

Speaking after being declared the winner, Ms Waiguru promised to focus on development of the region for the residents good.

She pledged to ensure that Kianyaga and Kimbimbi are elevated to level four hospitals for the residents to access better services.

She also said her government will build more markets in the region to spur economic growth.

Ms Waiguru retained her seat after trouncing seven other contenders.

Ms Waiguru ( UDA) garnered 113,088 while her closest rival Ms Ngirici who got 105,677 votes. Other contenders in the race included Charles Kibiru (Jubilee) Patrick Ireri (ANC), Kadu-Asili’s Chomba Ndau, Narc Kenya’s Bedan Kagai, Safina party’s Peter Gitau and Joseph Ndathi of TSP.

Ms Waiguru said: “We fought many forces, some that we saw and others that we could not see. We were also being fought by the system but we managed to sail through.”

Ms Waiguru said she also had formidable opponents including seven men and it is by miracle that she emerged victorious.

She thanked Kirinyaga residents for the confidence and the love they had on her and promised not to let them down.

Ms Waiguru also appreciated her husband, Kamotho Waiganjo, who had accompanied her, noting that he has been a strong pillar in her life. “I want to thank sincerely from my heart, the very best husband. He is the strength behind the calmness you see in me and has been there for me all through, carrying the load behind the scenes," she said.

She thanked her campaign team and the team from UDA for keeping the party together and being committed to delivering victory.

Governor Waiguru is one of the first and only three women governors elected in 2017 nationally. Others were outgoing Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and the late Joyce Laboso who was Bomet Governor.

Ms Waiguru who emerged as one of the most powerful politicians in the country is viewed as a trendsetter who has been vocal about women coming together to achieve equity in the socio-economic and political landscape in Kenya.

Prior to her election as governor in 2017, Ms Waiguru served as the first Cabinet Secretary (CS) for Devolution, tasked with the responsibility of overseeing the country’s shift from a centralized to a devolved system of governance. As a CS she won several awards, including the 2015 United Nations Public Service Award following recognition by the Africa Association of Public Administration and Management, for ensuring efficiency in Public Service delivery.

This was by introducing Huduma Centers- the one-stop service delivery that have eased access to Government services.

She had also earlier served at the National Treasury as the Head of Governance, Head of the Economic Stimulus Programme and the Director of Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS) between 2007 and 2012.

An economist by profession, Ms Waiguru, has received numerous recognitions and awards and was named Top Under 40 Most Influential Women in Kenya in 2011.