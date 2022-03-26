Governor Muriithi accuses PS Karanja Kibicho of giving 'empty promises'

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi have clashed over plans to construct two police stations in the devolved unit.

Mr Kibicho said plans to build two police stations in Laikipia County following the rise in banditry attacks have not been shelved. He accused the governor of being impatient.

He assured the Laikipia residents that the building of the two police stations must be accomplished to help in taming bandits who have killed several people and stolen livestock.

He explained that funds for the projects come directly from the National Treasury.

"The governor should be patient as plans to build the (police) stations are still in place," he said during a Jubilee party meeting at Kagio town in Kirinyaga County on Friday.

Governor Mureithi had accused Dr Kibicho of giving empty promises.

He alleged that the Interior PS had promised to have the police stations built in Laikipia following an increased insecurity but six months down the line, not even a cent for the projects had been released.