Goons attack and eject MCA candidate from Gachagua's event

Chaos erupted Tuesday as hired goons ejected United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ward rep candidate Caroline Muriithi from an economic forum at Kimiigua Youth Polytechnic in Kirinyaga County.

Drama unfolded as the Karumandi ward seat hopeful was roughed up as she was being led out of the Kenya Kwanza forum.

The attack, which sparked protests from locals, happened before the Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, arrived to address the forum, which attracted hundreds of traders and residents.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and other local UDA leaders were patiently waiting for Mr Gachagua to arrive when chaos broke out.

At one point, Ms Muriithi was pushed to the floor before she was kicked out.

It took the intervention of police officers to rescue Ms Muriithi from the hostile attackers, who accused her of undermining a senior UDA political leader from the area.

Speaking to the Nation later, Ms Muriithi said the goons attempted to strip her naked.

"They wanted to strip me but I was saved by the law enforcers," she said.

Ms Muriithi said she was standing close to Governor Waiguru when the goons confronted and attacked her.

"They violently got hold of me and started frog-marching me out of the forum as if I was an outsider," she said.

She accused those behind the goons of tarnishing the names of Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto and Mr Gachagua.

"Our national leaders are good people but there are a few UDA local leaders who are spoiling [things] for them for their selfish interests," she said.

Ms Muriithi, who won a ticket in UDA nominations, said no amount of intimidation would deter her from expressing her political opinions.

She vowed to report the matter to the police.